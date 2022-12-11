American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

