American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.40.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $213.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.73. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

