Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) vs. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Critical Contrast

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 1.03 $642.99 million $3.32 7.79 Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 2.38 $200.00 million $6.17 10.77

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amkor Technology pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amkor Technology has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Amkor Technology and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 11.84% 25.47% 12.91% Silicon Motion Technology 20.76% 32.05% 22.25%

Risk and Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amkor Technology and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.93%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Amkor Technology on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip-scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory on top of digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

