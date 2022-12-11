Amp 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.98 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Amp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amp has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $125.98 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $961.61 or 0.05601850 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00506994 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.05 or 0.30304496 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
