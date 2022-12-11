Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D'amico sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

