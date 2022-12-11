Analysts Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Price Target at $294.44

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $11,616,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 239.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $253.25 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.78.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

