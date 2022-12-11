Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price at $298.00

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $188.81 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $683.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.54 and a 200-day moving average of $236.87.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

