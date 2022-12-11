Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $39.75

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:APP opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $98.14.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,043,066.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,933.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,432,190 shares of company stock valued at $32,214,031 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in AppLovin by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

