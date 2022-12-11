Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 237.89

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.89 ($2.90).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 159.48 ($1.94) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.68). The company has a market capitalization of £25.31 billion and a PE ratio of 514.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.28.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

