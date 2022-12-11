Analysts Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $16.50

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,610,000 after buying an additional 3,252,753 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,282,000 after buying an additional 2,142,215 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,847,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 1,762,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $8,252,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 478,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

DCT stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -195.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.32. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

