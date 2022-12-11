Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) PT at $15.50

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.4 %

ET opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,088,747 shares of company stock worth $37,401,014. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 58,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 26.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 655.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 560,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 486,630 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

