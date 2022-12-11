Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $111.00

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 84.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 70.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 243.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 586,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

