Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $24.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $25.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.54 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.60 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

