Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price at $113.29

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leidos Trading Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.