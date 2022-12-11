Analysts Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) PT at GBX 1,077

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($13.13).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 880 ($10.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 975 ($11.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at Pennon Group

In related news, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($110.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,873.50).

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

LON:PNN opened at GBX 941.50 ($11.48) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($8.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,217 ($14.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,830.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 876.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 941.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 770.60%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

See Also

