Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $63.29

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $122.91.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,157,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $12,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 249,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

