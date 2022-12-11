Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 129.10

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.10 ($1.57).

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 86.75 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The firm has a market cap of £23.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.83. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

