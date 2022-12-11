Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 129.10

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.10 ($1.57).
VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 86.75 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The firm has a market cap of £23.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.83. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.95.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
