Analyzing KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 20.82% 13.14% 0.93% VersaBank 17.14% 6.54% 0.79%

Volatility & Risk

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 VersaBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for KB Financial Group and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and VersaBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $16.45 billion 0.99 $3.72 billion $9.16 4.35 VersaBank $102.93 million 1.97 $17.80 million $0.61 12.21

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. KB Financial Group pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats VersaBank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. It offers loans, deposit products, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as small and home office, and individuals and households; investment banking, and brokerage and supporting services; life insurance products; non-life insurance products; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other supporting services. The company also engages in securities and derivatives trading, funding, and other supporting activities. In addition, it offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment financing; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory; claim; management; savings banking; information and communication; and general advisory services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

