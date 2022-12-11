Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Cut to “Sell” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $30.30 price objective on the stock.

Anglo American Stock Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.