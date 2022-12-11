Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Cut to “Sell” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $30.30 price objective on the stock.
Anglo American Stock Down 5.3 %
OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62.
Anglo American Company Profile
