Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Cut to “Sell” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $30.30 price objective on the stock.

Anglo American Stock Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.