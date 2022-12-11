Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

AON stock opened at $305.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

