AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $39.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,432,190 shares of company stock worth $32,214,031. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

