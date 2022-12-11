AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $39.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.93.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,432,190 shares of company stock worth $32,214,031. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
AppLovin Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.