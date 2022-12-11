AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

