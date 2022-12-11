Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

