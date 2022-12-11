Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $6.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.2 %

AMBP stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

