Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
ARBK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
ARBK opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
