Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

ARBK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

ARBK opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at $657,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

