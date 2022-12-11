Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $191.83 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $201.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

