ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $61,075,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($770.53) to €745.00 ($784.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $597.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $817.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

