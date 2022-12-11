ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Insider Sells $876,588.96 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.39 and a beta of 1.23. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ATI by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,996,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

