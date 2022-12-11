Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Raised to SEK 150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 135 to SEK 150 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Danske downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.06.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 0.5 %

Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

