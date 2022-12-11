Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

