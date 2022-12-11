Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Banco Bradesco to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.2 %

BBD stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

