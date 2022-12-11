Bank of America Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($105.26) to €95.00 ($100.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

