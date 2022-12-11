Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Barclays by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 130,785 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Barclays by 231.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

