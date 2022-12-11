Big Lots, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of -292.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Big Lots to earn ($0.73) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -164.4%.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Big Lots by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Big Lots by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

