BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $52.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

BTAI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 77,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

