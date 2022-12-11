BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $71.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.30.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 5.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 4.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

