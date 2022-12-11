BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Position Lowered by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBN. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

