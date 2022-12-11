Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,983,000 after purchasing an additional 784,420 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

