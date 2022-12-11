Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $54.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

