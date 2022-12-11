Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $54.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.85.
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57.
Insider Activity at Boston Scientific
In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
