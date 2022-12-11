Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.21. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

