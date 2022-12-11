Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,464 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.67% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $613,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $142.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

