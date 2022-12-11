Brokerages Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target at $128.54

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

