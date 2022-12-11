Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $215.33

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.23. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 52.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 82.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

