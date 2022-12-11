Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $97.31

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

NYSE EMN opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $8,868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

