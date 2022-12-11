Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $111.00

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $583,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 116.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

