Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Price Target at $13.30

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEX. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

