Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $252.38

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.38.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.54. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $312.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 14.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NICE by 12.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in NICE by 114.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 34.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

