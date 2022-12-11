Brokerages Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Price Target at $19.78

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Stem Price Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Stem has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,254.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,912 shares of company stock worth $3,330,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stem by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Stem by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 142,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

