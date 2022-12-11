Brokers Offer Predictions for Glencore plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Get Glencore alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a research report on Thursday.

Glencore Trading Down 1.6 %

About Glencore

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Glencore has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.