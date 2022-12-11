Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.65.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

